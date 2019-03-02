Share:

MIRPURKHAS - General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mirpurkhas division Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has alleged that the PPP government had destroyed the institutions and agriculture sector in the province owing to its alleged corruption.

He was talking to local media persons here on Friday at the office of District Union of Journalists Mirpurkhas.

He further said that his party was making efforts to strengthen the country while there was bad economical condition of the country owing to the corruption of the previous government.

He said that the federal government was providing funds for development works and Mirpurkhas division would also get its share soon.

He lamented that no any higher educational institute was yet established in Mirpurkhas division in past; however, the present government was making efforts to establish educational and health institutions here.

He said that very soon Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would speak with people of Tharparkar at Chachchro and for this purpose arrangements were being made. He blamed that independent MNA from Mirpurkhas Syed Ali Nawaz Shah remained corrupt and facing NAB reference. Therefore Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan did not take him in the party.

He said that policies of Imran Khan were cleared and he did not support the corrupt persons. On this occasion, divisional president PTI youth wing Mirpurkhas Tauseef Malik was also present. He expressed his availability to solve the issues of local journalists.

RAIN TURNS WEATHER CHILLY

Intermittent light rain turned weather chilly in Mirpurkhas and adjoining areas on Friday. It also increased the possibility of better crops yield.

The road and streets became slippery. People remained at their houses. Weather remained cloudy the whole day.

RALLIES EXPRESS SOLIDARITY WITH ARMED FORCES

Rallies were taken out to show solidarity with Pak Armed Forces here on Friday. The rallies were organised by Chemist and Druggist Association Mirpurkhas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Mirpurkhas, and MQM-P Mirpurkhas. The participants were carrying banners, flags and placards. They raised slogans against Narendra Modi and Indian government. They strongly condemned the aggression of Indian government and warned that Pakistan Armed Forces were capable of giving a befitting response to any aggression.