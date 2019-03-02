Share:

Lahore - Keeping in view the Pakistan-India standoff, the Punjab Health Department has issued directions to all public sector hospitals to remain alert in order to deal with any untoward situation.

On the directions of Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman has written a letter to all CEOs and Medical Superintends of DHQs and THQs of the province.

The minister said that 25 percent of total beds as well as 25 percent of total medicines stock of all DHQs and THQs have been allocated to cope with any emergency.

The minister further directed provide additional blood bags should be provided to the hospitals.

The Blood Transfusion Authority will provide additional 500 blood bags to DHQs whereas 300 additional blood bags would be provided to THQs.

Immediate emergency disaster plan has been evolved for all the hospitals.

She further directed that advance life support training course should be arranged immediately with the help of master trainers of Rescue 1122 for nurses and paramedical staff of all the public sector hospitals. Additional drips and bandages for 100 patients should be made available in emergency wards. She said that availability of anesthesia and oxygen cylinders should be ensured for dealing with any untoward situation. Number of senior medical experts should be doubled in emergency wards of every hospital. She said that all the entrance and exit points of all the hospitals will remain clear and all the fire extinguishing equipment should be kept operational.