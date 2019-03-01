Share:

DUBAI - Iftikhar Ahmed excelled as Karachi Kings routed Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in an important match of PSL-4 played here at Dubai Stadium on late Thursday night.

United, Gladiators and Zalmi are all set to grab first three places out of four, while the contest for fourth place is very much on, as it is a three-way battle between Kings, Qalandars and Sultans, who are lying very close to each other.

Surprisingly, instead of going with front-line bowlers in highly important match, it was Fakhar Zaman, who started the proceedings for Qalandars. Babar and Munro took full advantage and managed to score 14 runs in the first over. Munro was the first victim of Qalandars when Kings were at 21 in 3 overs. Babar followed him soon, as Kings were looking in disarray.

It was Livingstone, who stood firm and helped his side remain on path of chasing down the target. He top-scored with 38, but it was heroics of Iftikhar Ahmed, which saved the blushes of Kings, as Iftikahr scored match-winning unbeaten 33 off 25 balls with the help of 2 fours and as many sixes. It was pure delight for the crowd, mainly consisting of Karachi Kings, as they came in good numbers to support their team.

Iftikhar had to sit three matches out and the only match he had played before, he was sent down the order, where he could do nothing, but when it mattered most, he proved his mettle. Skipper Imad Wasim played an unbeaten knock of 19 runs with the help of 2 fours while Ingram once again failed to rise to the occasion and was back to the pavilion after scoring just 12.

With the victory achieved in 19.2 overs, Karachi once again revived their hopes of making it to last 4. Iftikhar was deservingly declared player of the match for his superb all-round performance, as he had also taken two wickets in two overs conceding 4 runs. Last match hero Nepal’s Lamichhane was once again most successful bowler for Qalandars as he bagged 2 wickets for 17 in four overs, while Wiese and Haris got one wicket each.

Earlier, Imad won the toss and opted to field first. It was a good decision in the end, as Qalandars, despite losing just 5 wickets, could only score 133-5 in 20 overs. Ab de Villiers slammed 33 off 32 balls hitting 2 boundaries and one six. Sohail Akhtar also showed his class and gathered 29 off 22 balls hitting 1 four and one six and Anderson contributed with 22, Haris Sohail 20 and Fakhar Zaman 18 runs. Besides Iftikhar, Umer Khan, Imad Wasim and M Aamir also got a wicket apiece.

Even on Thursday night, it was once again highly poor attendance as far as crowd is concerned, especially in the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. The security at the gate continued to irk the fans, who had to go through different checking methods, before finally reaching the destination.

The untrained staff deputed at the entry points is another issue the spectators had to face.

Not only commoners, but KK players Imad Wasim, M Aamir, President Wasim Akram, Mudassar Nazar, PCB Governing Board member M Numan Butt, his family and others had to wait for quite some time before entering the venue.

Scorecard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman c Babar b Iftikhar 18

Gauhar Ali c Amir b Imad 4

Haris Sohail b Iftikhar 20

AB de Villiers c Umer b Amir 33

C Anderson st Rizwan b Umer 22

Sohail Akhtar not out 29

D Wiese not out 3

EXTRAS: (b2, w2) 4

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 20 overs) 133

FOW: 1-5, 2-42, 3-47, 4-77, 5-108

BOWLIN: Imad Wasim 4-0-30-1, M Amir 4-0-33-1, Aamer Yamin 3-0-17-0, A Summers 4-0-25-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-0-4-2, Umer Khan 3-0-22-1

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam b Lamichhane 11

C Munro c Haris b Lamichhane 15

L Livingstone b Yasir 38

C Ingram b Rauf 12

Iftikhar Ahmed not out 33

Mohammad Rizwan c Fakhar b Wiese 2

Imad Wasim not out 19

EXTRAS: (nb1, w3) 4

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 19.1 overs) 134

FOW: 1-21, 2-28, 3-78, 4-84, 5-97

BOWLING: Fakhar Zaman 1-0-14-0, Aizaz Cheema 3-0-32-0, S Lamichhane 4-0-17-2, D Wiese 4-0-16-1, Yasir Shah 3.1-0-32-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-23-1,

TOSS: Karachi Kings

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed

UMPIRES: Richard Illingworth, Rashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza

MATCH REFEREE: Roshan Mahanama