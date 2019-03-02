Share:

ISLAMABAD : Indian authorities in yet another tactic of suppressing the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement have banned the socio-political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jamaat-e-Islami for the past several decades has been playing an important role in the ongoing freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir and demanding granting of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people. Indian police and troops in a massive crackdown have arrested over 400 leaders and activists of the Jamaat in the last few days. Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification banned the Jamaat-e-Islami on the charges of supporting the Mujahid organisations and promoting extremism in Occupied Kashmir. It stated that the Jamaat is supporting the freedom movement and pro-freedom groups fighting for this purpose.