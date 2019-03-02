Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that India had been destroying regional peace for the last seventy years and Pakistan must make diplomatic efforts on war footing to expose India’s true nature.

Addressing prominent citizens and leaders from JI central Punjab who called on him here on Saturday, Baloch said that the situation in the region was at a turning point. The future of the area looked bright after US defeat in Afghanistan and India’s failure in Held Kashmir.