ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate jumped to 8.21 percent in February due to the impact of the rupee depreciation, increasing gas and electricity prices and government’s borrowing from the central bank.

Inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) was only 3.8 percent in the same month of previous year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, the inflation has increased to 8.21 percent in February this year as a result of the economic policies of the government.

Inflation has increased due to the government’s economic policies including increasing power and gas prices, devaluing the currency, borrowing from the central bank and taxing imported commodities. The State Bank of Pakistan had projected range of inflation remains unchanged at 6.5-7.5% during ongoing fiscal year.

The latest data of PBS showed that the CPI based inflation was recorded at 6.46 percent during first eight (July to February) months of the ongoing fiscal year.

According to the PBS, on month-on-month basis, inflation increased by 0.64 percent in February 2019 as compared to the previous month.

During the month of February, 2019 over February, 2018, the year on year increase in the trimmed core inflation was observed at 7.7 percent whereas it was 4.3 percent during February, 2018 over February, 2017.

During the month of February, 2019 over February, 2018, the year on year increase in the non-food & non-energy core inflation has been observed as 8.8 percent whereas it was 5.2 percent during February, 2018 over February, 2017.

The break-up of inflation of 8.21 percent in February 2019 showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 4.52 percent. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 7.76 percent and 10.21 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 11.55 percent in last the month.

Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 13.21 percent. Price of clothing and footwear increased by 6.85 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 9.23 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 8.64 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 5.7 percent in February 2019 as compared to the same month last year.

In food commodities, price of tomatoes increased by 150 percent, chillies green price enhanced by 37.43 percent, pomegranate price went up by 11.24 percent, chicken price by 4.17percent, fish price surged by 2.02 percent during February as compared to January.

However, price of LPG reduced by 13.46 percent, potatoes 8.98 percent, eggs 4.08 percent, CNG 1.76 percent. Meanwhile, prices of cement, rice, pulse mash also recorded decrease in February as against January.