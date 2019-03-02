Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Irrigation Department is facing financial hardships to maintain and improve irrigation system because a large number of abadgars and landlords evade paying water tax.

It has been learnt that there is a need of recovery of water tax as abadgars and landlords are not paying their outstanding dues.

Director Nara canal area water board Mansoor Memon has ordered the recovery of water tax from all the defaulter landlords and abadgars to improve the performance of the irrigation department. He has also ordered to cut the supply of water to those who do not pay their outstanding dues.