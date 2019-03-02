Share:

Indian authorities have banned the socio-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification banning JeI on the charges of supporting the freedom movement and pro-freedom groups.

The notification said that the JI if not banned would continue advocating freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India, propagate anti-India and pro-freedom sentiments and intensify the ongoing freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Indian police arrested six more JeI activists during raids in various villages of Tral in Pulwama district. The JI activists were detained from Laribal, Pinglish, Dardsara, Panner, Mandoora and Lurgam villages last night and were lodged at police station Tral.

Last week, Indian police arrested more than 300 JeI leaders, including its leader, Abdul Hamid Fayaz.

The situation in occupied Kashmir has worsened in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama attack which killed over 40 Indian soldiers.