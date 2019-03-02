Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) For a second time running, the Speedtest® Award from Ookla® has gone to Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company. To win this award, Jazz achieved a Speed Score™ of 16.01, with average speeds of 17.13 Mbps for download and 10.74 Mbps for upload. The results are confirmed by Ookla® which analyzed results of user-initiated tests taken on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all major mobile operators in Pakistan during Q3-Q4 2018.

Jazz is the country’s fastest mobile network. This is significant because not only is Jazz the largest operator of the country, but also has the largest mobile internet user base of over 20m customers.

Now, as Pakistan’s fastest mobile network provider, Jazz consistently looks to offer subscribers the best online experience.

CEO of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim said about the Speedtest® award, “Ookla’s Q3-Q4 2018 report reaffirms Jazz’s commitment to delivering the best mobile broadband experience to masses nationwide. This consecutive Speedtest® award is a testament to the work being carried out by the Jazz family in not only ensuring exceptional service, but constant innovation in network optimization, so our customers can enjoy lightning fast, reliable internet connections.”

“With millions of tests taken using Speedtest every day, Ookla has developed a robust and comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance. It is our pleasure to recognize Jazz as the fastest mobile network in Pakistan based on our rigorous analysis. This award is a testament to Jazz’s exceptional performance, as experienced by their own customers during Q3 and Q4,” said Jamie Steven, Executive Vice President of Ookla.