LOS ANGELES-The Jonas Brothers have released a new single. The trio - comprising siblings Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - dropped ‘Sucker’ on the stroke of midnight on Friday, marking their first new material since they went on hiatus almost six years ago. The faced-paced pop track was accompanied by a video directed by Anthony Mandler and features the brothers performing in a Victorian mansion and also stars their partners, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, Nick’s new spouse Priyanka Chopra and Joe’s fiance Sophie Turner.

The chorus of the song features the lyrics: ‘’I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you/ And you’re making the typical me break the typical rules/ It’s true, I’m a sucker for you.’’

To celebrate their return, the brothers will also enjoy a four-day takeover of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ from Monday.

‘Jonas Week’ on the programme will include a new installment of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and an interview with the host that will reveal ‘’the full story behind their reunion’’. There has also been talk of the three of them working on a documentary to accompany their record.

A source said recently: ‘’This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years. It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split. After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.’’

The group were formed in 2005 and were very successful, selling over 20 million records worldwide, but a ‘’deep rift’’ and ‘’a big disagreement over their music direction’’ saw the trio cancel their 2013 comeback tour just two days in.