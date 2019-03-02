Share:

LOS ANGELES- Kelly Clarkson will return to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The ‘Because of You’ hitmaker won praise for her stint in charge of the 2018 ceremony so she’s delighted to have been asked to take the reigns again when the ceremony takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1. Kelly announced the news by sharing a short Instagram video of her plugging in two cables to light a ‘2019 BBMAs Host’ light above her.

She captioned the clip: ‘’I had so much fun hosting the BBMAs last year, I’m doing it again! This year, we’re going to turn it up a notch. Join me live Wednesday, May 1st on NBC.’’

During her hosting stint last year, Kelly - who has children River, four, and Remington, two, with husband Brandon Blackstock - gave a powerful speech calling for action against gun crime in the US at the Billboard Music Awards, following a school shooting in her home state of Texas.

Ten people lost their lives and 13 were left injured after a gunman fired shots at Santa Fe High School in the US state last may and the ‘Voice’ coach said that holding a moments silence for the victims would be pointless and called for people to start making a change instead.

She said: ‘’Tonight, they wanted me to say that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and pray for their families.