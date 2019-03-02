Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lily-Rose Depp has joined the cast of ‘Dreamland’. The 19-year-old actress and model - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - is set to star in the opioid crisis thriller alongside Greg Kinnear, 55, and Michelle Rodriguez, 40, according to Variety.

The trio of stars will join Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly in the upcoming film, billed as the first theatrical film to tackle the international opioid crisis, which is being directed by Nicholas Jarecki from his original script. The drama will follow the story of a university professor (Oldman) he makes a disturbing discovery about his employer, a pharmaceutical company with profound government influence bringing a new ‘’non-addictive’’ painkiller to market. A drug trafficker (Hammer) who organises a multi-cartel operation moving Fentanyl between the US and Canada and an architect who is recovering from an OxyContin addiction who discovers the truth behind her son who is also involved with drugs.

Lilly is set to play the troubled but brilliant sister of Hammer’s drug trafficker while Gregg plays a university dean whose friendship with Oldman’s university professor is put at risk by his drug addiction, and Michelle is set to portray a DEA supervisor. Jarecki hopes the forthcoming film will give the devastating opioid crisis a ‘’human face’’ and impact audiences everywhere. In a statement, he said: ‘’The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society, Gary, Armie and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere.’’