ISLAMABAD-The Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro has appreciated the role of the Government of Pakistan alongwith the Armed Forces in the present crisis situation.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he applauded the prowess of the PAF personnel who professionally put their strategy/tactics into effective use and successfully defended the motherland from the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The Minister said that the professionalism and commitment displayed by the PAF pilots is an impressive reflection of their efficacy and unflinching resolve to guard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan. “The entire nation is proud of their air warriors and stands with them shoulder to shoulder at all times”, he added.

He also extended his full support to the Armed Forces in general and the PAF in particular during the ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, the traders, religious scholars and students of seminaries took out rallies in different parts of city to express solidarity with armed forces.

Carrying national flags, portraits of Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff, the participants of rallies chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and against India. They also paid rich tribute to Pakistan Airforce for shooting down two war planes of India.