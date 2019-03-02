Share:

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption through effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crimes cases by adopting "Accountability for All" Policy as the figures of complaints are almost double as compared to the figures of same period.

NAB has received 54,344 complaints and filed 590 corruption references in various accountability courts. NAB has also recovered record Rs 3919.011 million from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

The ratio of punishment was 70.08 percent during the year 2018 which is unmatched as comparing to such other anti-corruption institutions of Pakistan. Since its inception, NAB has deposited Rs. 289.991 billion in national exchequer which is record achievement.

Furthermore, NAB has filed 1219 corruption references in respected Accountability Courts which are under trial involving Rs. 895.135 billion.

Justice Javed, Chairman NAB has said that eradicating corruption and taking to mega corruption cases to logical conclusion is top most priority of NAB. He said that corrupt, absconders and proclaimed offenders would be arrested and taken to task as per law to recover looted money from them and will deposit in national exchequer.

This would help putting the country on road to progress, prosperity and completing all development projects on time. He directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to file applications in respected accountability courts for early expediting the ongoing corruption references. He directed all prosecutors to pursue the cases with full preparations as per law on the basis of solid and incriminating evidence to conclude the corruption references to their logical conclusion.