Share:

A motion was submitted on Saturday in the National Assembly Secretariat calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The motion submitted by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry mentioned the premier's role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian leadership's war hysteria caused tension between the two countries, the motion read. Indian leadership's aggression brought the two nuclear-armed countries on the brink of war, it added.

Imran Khan expertly diverted the situation towards peace, the motion further said. PM Imran should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts towards peace, it added.

On Friday, #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan became the top trend as the premier was lauded world over for his decision to release captured Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture to de-escalate tensions with neighbouring India.