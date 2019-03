Share:

LAHORE (PR) Renowned businessman & senior journalist /article writer Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti has been nominated as a chairman garment industry committee. He has served regional office FPCCI & as a spokesman of several committees since 2003. Presidents of Punjab Chamber of Commerce and industry and Trade union presidents offered best wishes and hoped to get boom in this industry by his services.

Moreover he is running a popular male clothing brand in garment Industry in Pakistan.