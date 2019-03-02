Share:

Member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced unshakeable support for Kashmiri people besides condemning recent wave of state-terrorism by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) concluded on Saturday.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a longstanding dispute between Pakistan and India while its resolution is inevitable for establishing peace in South Asia region,” stated a resolution passed during the session.

The resolution urged the international community to implement resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and pressed for peaceful resolution of all issues.

According to the declaration, the organisation expressed deep concerns over human rights’ violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The organisation expressed concerns over violation of Pakistani airspace by India fighter jets. The Indian government was also warned to void usage of power and threatening language against its member state.

During the conference, Pakistan has been named as its permanent member of OIC’s ‘Human Rights Commission in Asia’.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Foreign Office of Pakistan had announced the boycott of the 46th session of the Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC), taking place in Abu Dhabi on 1-2 March 2019.

Pakistan believes that with such a record India has no legal or moral grounds to be present at the meeting and also responsible for horrendous human rights violations of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.