VAN, Turkey (AA) At least 85 irregular migrants were held in the eastern Van province, security sources said on Friday. A group of 52 Afghan, 26 Pakistani, 6 Bangladeshi and an Iranian were held by gendarmerie forces during regular patrols, said a security source speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

later referred to provincial migration directorates. Three people were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, when the Syrian civil war began. Some 265,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.