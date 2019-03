Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says Pakistan has given a message of peace by releasing the captured Indian pilot.

In a statement, he said this goodwill gesture of Prime Minster Imran Khan will be written in golden words in the world history.

The Chief Minister said Pakistan has always taken concrete measures for ensuring peace in the region despite India's war hysteria.

He said that release of captive Indian pilot is being appreciated worldwide.