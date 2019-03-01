Share:

Lahore - Pakistan overwhelmed Sri Lanka in third T20 International by 8 wickets to clean-sweep the T20 3-0 at BRC Ground Colombo on Friday.

According to information made available here, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. A Silva made another century, his second consecutive in this T20 series. His 67-ball hundred helped the Lankans score 194-2 in 20 overs. Chandana Deshapriya made 29. For Pakistan, Fakhar Abbas claimed a wicket. Chasing 195, Pakistan sent Moeen Aslam and Sanaullah Khan to open the innings. Moen slammed 77, Sanauallh 67, Shafiullah 24 and Matiullah 11 as Pakistan reached home safely in 14.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Moeen emerged as man of the match.

The men of T20 series were A Silva (Sri Lanka) in B1 category, Nisar Ali (Pakistan) in B2 category, Muhammad Rashid (Pakistan) in B3 category.

Mrs HA Hema Perera, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Empowerment and Welfare, Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and the Former President World Blind Cricket Ltd, Syed Salman Bokhari, Senior Vice President World Blind Cricket Ltd and Chaminda Pushpakumara 2nd Vice President World Blind Cricket Ltd were the guests of the occasion and gave away prizes.