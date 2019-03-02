Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s decision to release captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was widely backed by the world leaders as the global powers stepped in to defuse Pak-India tension.

World leaders appreciated Pakistan’s gesture, which they believed would help in improving the situation after days of high tension and clashes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received a number of calls from across the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Jordan Friday and the Pak-India tension was discussed.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and European Union were also engaged in both overt and covert diplomacy to find a way out of the impasse between the two countries after Pakistan’s peace gestures including the offer for a dialogue, investigations into the Pulwama attack and release of the arrested Indian pilot .

“They all offered to play their role for peace and appreciated Pakistan’s decision to release the captured pilot,” said a senior government official.

He told The Nation that Pakistan had conveyed a message of peace to all the world leaders. Now it is up to India to choose a path. We want peace,” he said, citing the global contacts.

Yesterday, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres welcomed Pakistan’s decision to release Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured when his MiG-21 was shot down by Pakistan Air Force for violating the Pakistani airspace.

UN Chief Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “The report of the release of the Indian pilot by the Pakistani authorities would be very much a welcome step. We would encourage both parties to do whatever they can to de-escalate the situation.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also appreciated Pakistan for its efforts for de-escalation of tensions with India and announcement to release the captured Indian pilot .

In a telephonic call to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Islam is a religion of peace that underscores resolving disputes in a peaceful manner.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for his constant support for Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II also made a telephone call to PM Imran Khan yesterday and conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India.

He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his Statesman-like approach towards handling this difficult situation. He also offered Jordan’s mediation to help de-escalate the crisis.

Prime Minister Khan briefed King Abdullah II about his initiatives to maintain peace between Pakistan and India for the sake of the people of the two countries and the region. He reiterated the core issue between the two countries remained Kashmir that needs to be resolved as per the UN Resolutions.

The PM stated his government agenda was to promote peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan through poverty alleviation and social welfare programmes. However, the war hysteria unleashed in India was threatening peace of the region. “Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked King Abdullah II for his offer of mediation,” said an official statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was in constant touch with both Pakistan and India for de-escalation of tensions between them.

Pompeo said that during telephonic conversation with leaders of both countries, he had exchanged good information. He urged both countries to not take any action that would escalate and create increased risk.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced peace gesture to release the captive Indian pilot and the ‘onus is now on India to de-escalate the situation.’

After a meeting with Chief of Staff of UN Secretary General Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, she said Pakistan now expected India to make a reciprocal gesture and respond to the offer for a dialogue.

“As the prime minister has said, as a peace gesture and to de-escalate matters, the Indian pilot will be released. So today, this afternoon, he will be released at Wagah,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a joint session of parliament.

Qureshi said Pakistan never wanted escalation as Prime Minister Imran Khan has several times said that if India takes one step, we will take two.

He said Pakistan will not allow any organisation or individual to use its soil against any country including India. He added if India has solid evidence about Pulwama incident, it should sit and talk over it.

Qureshi reiterated that United Nations and the US can play a significant role in de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Separately yesterday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan believed that with a record of horrendous human rights violations in Kashmir, India has no legal or moral ground to be present at OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

In a statement, the spokesperson said India was a country with unresolved disputes with Pakistan, a founding member of OIC. “India has consistently rejected OIC resolutions on Kashmir, adopted at the OIC Foreign Ministers and Summit levels. Only last year, India rejected the OIC resolutions on Kashmir by stating that India dismisses it with the contempt it deserves,” he recalled.

Faisal added that Pakistan’s strong objections in this regard had been clearly communicated. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan will not participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.