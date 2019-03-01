Share:

DUBAI - Eight-time former world squash champion Friday Jansher Khan said Pakistan proved that it is a highly responsible nation in the present tense situation with India.

Talking to The Nation from Peshawar on Friday, he said: “ It is my firm belief that Pakistan is a responsible and peaceful state who believes to create mutual harmony and peaceful relations with all the neighbouring countries but if country’s integrity faces any challenge, then Pakistan has no doubt the capability to defend itself as it is quite clear from the immediate response of Pakistan to repulse the aerial space violations along Line of Control by the Indian fighter jets.

He said India should have some sense because its mischievous steps may definitely lead to endanger peace and security in the region causing irreparable loss to all the stakeholders of the region. He said that India should respect and welcome Pakistan willingness to solve the conflicts through bilateral dialogues which will quite productive for the people in general and the whole region in particular.

The national hero Jansher offered his services for the country in any way he could to defuse tensions between the two nuclear countries. He added that he had served as JCO in Pakistan Air Force and made the country and Pakistan Air Force proud by retaining number one position around the world in the field of squash for consecutive ten years.

Jansher showed his eagerness to serve the country by saying whenever the PAF and the country need me.