Islamabad asked Tehran to allow the transit of Pakistani goods from the Iranian soil towards Central Asia, Russia and Persian Gulf states.

Pakistani Minister for National Food Security & Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan expressed hope that Iran resumes issuing transit permits so that Pakistan exporters can send their products, fodder, wheat straw, carrot and garlic, through Iran to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost.

The Pakistani official said Iran has been the shortest land route, but lack of such permits since three years ago has caused huge expenses for the Pakistan producers who now need to export via sea.

The Iranian envoy has told the minister that due to Islamic and revolutionary principles that determine Iran’s foreign policies reiterated by Iranian Supreme leader 'all the doors should be open for Pakistan'.