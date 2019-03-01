Share:

On 2nd March, 1946, Ho Chi Minh was elected the President of North Vietnam. Born Nguyen Sin Cung, Minh was a revolutionary Communist leader, and was a prominent figure in the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, as well as the People’s Army of Vietnam – a military force of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh is famed for his leadership in the Viet Cong, or the People’s Liberation Front, which fought against US forces during the Vietnam War, and also served as Prime Minister from 1945 to 1955.In honor of his political and military achievements, the former capital of South Vietnam, Saigon, was named Ho Chi Minh City in 1976. Ho Chi Minh’s legacy and cult personality is testified by his inclusion today amongst the most influential resistance leaders in the world, and his name is deemed synonymous to the Vietnamese liberation movement.