LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, people came out in all cities of Punjab to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army amid the heightened tension with India.

People from every walk of life took to the street against the Indian intrusion into Pakistan on February 26. In Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umer Dar led his party workers to a rally on The Mall after Friday prayers. A good number of women workers of the party also showed up at the demonstration. The demonstrators billowed slogans praising the Pakistan Army and condemned the Indian belligerence.

On the call of JI chief Sirajul Haq, his supporters observed “Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Pakistan” after Friday prayers as an expression of solidarity with the armed forces. The JI converted its mass contact campaign into the Tahafuz-e-Pakistan Movement in view of threats from India, a press release said.

Addressing a Friday congregation at the Mansoora mosque, Siraj said it would be sheer self-deception if someone expects India under Narendra Modi will move towards peace. Therefore, instead of adopting a defensive posture, the government should call upon the world to help resolve the Kashmir issue, he said.

OUR SIALKOT REPORTER ADDS: Local scholars, students, traders, journalists and lawyers participated in solidarity rallies in the district bordering India. The residents of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas took the streets to show support to the Pakistan Army. They were carrying banners and placards and chanting anti-India slogans. Some of the protesters also burnt Indian flags and effigies of Indian politicians.

On Tuesday, an Indian airstrike inside Pakistan caused a widespread rage in the country. On Wednesday, Pakistani forces captured Indian pilot Abhinandhan after his plane was shot down. The same day world leaders made appeals to the nuclear neighbours to defuse the tension. On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced release of a captured Indian pilot as a gesture of peace towards India.