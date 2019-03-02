Share:

LAHORE - There was hope and happiness at the famous Wagah border crossing on Friday night when hundreds of people witnessed a captured Indian pilot walking back to his homeland.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was arrested on Wednesday, when PAF shot down his plane in a dogfight near the LoC. He was freed by Pakistan as a ‘gesture of peace’.

With a spark in eyes and smile on face, the immaculately dressed Indian Air Force officer waited for quite some time on the Pakistani side of the international border before his handover by Pakistan Rangers to Indian Border

Security Force.

Punjab Rangers personnel performed the flag lowering ceremony at Wagah border on Friday evening but India, unfortunately, cancelled this regular event and sent back their public from the crossing point – depriving them of the chance to witness this historic event.

TV screens in both the countries however flashed the handover ceremony, delivering a badly needed relief to the billons of inhabitants of the two nuclear neighbours who had to suffer anxiety and fear during the days-long escalation in tension.

Abhinandan walked through the border gate around 8:55pm.

The armed forces of Pakistan and India clashed for days and were almost on the brink of a full blown war, which now seems to have been averted - thanks to Pakistan’s magnanimity and world powers intervention.

“The captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been returned to India today,” said a Pakistan Foreign Office statement shortly after his handover. “He was arrested when his military jet MIG-21 crashed in

Azad Jammu & Kashmir after being shot down by Pakistan Air Force for violating Pakistani airspace on Feb 27... While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law.”

It concluded that “Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced his return as a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan, a few minutes after he crossed into India through the Wagah-Attari border.

“Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram!” the prime minister tweeted.

The recent tiff between Pakistan and India started last month when a Kashmiri youth blew himself near a convoy of Indian soldiers in Occupied Kashmir, killing dozens of them.

In a knee-jerk reaction, India blamed Pakistan for the attack and started issuing threats to Islamabad, which categorically rejected New Delhi’s claims and offered help in probe of the incident.

Hell-bent on ‘teaching Pakistan a lesson’, India Air Force planes this week recklessly violated Pakistan’s airspace and dropped payloads in woods at a mountainous village near Balakot. New Delhi dubbed it “air strike on the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant group” in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military exposed India’s fictitious claims about the so-called air strikes. It invited “anyone and everyone – including foreign diplomats, military attaches and UN military observers” – to visit the area where the Indian aircraft dropped bombs and see if any training camp existed there.

Though the Indian bombs did not cause any major damage or casualties, Pakistan vowed to retaliate against the flagrant violation of its airspace at the time and venue of its choosing.

Pakistan Air Force targeted open spaces near six Indian installations early Wednesday while remaining within their own airspace, demonstrating its capability and will to fight the enemy.

India scrambled its planes to target PAF jets and as they crossed over into AJK, a brave Pakistani pilot shot down two of the enemy planes. Abhinandan was flying one of these aircraft and he was arrested by ground forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Army troops rescued the Indian pilot from the wrath of angry villagers and shifted him to a PAF facility for initial interrogation.

Following Abhinandan’s arrest, a video emerged on social media in which the captured pilot could be heard lauding the Pakistan Army for treating him well. In the same clip, the pilot was also seen enjoying tea.

On Friday evening, the Indian air force officer was brought to Wagah Border in a convoy, which was escorted by Punjab Rangers gun-fitted vehicles.

A team of Pakistani doctors thoroughly examined the Indian air force officer at the border crossing. Several officials of the Indian High Commission also reached the border crossing hours before the formal handover.

According to sources, the Indian government officials initially refused to sign some documents with regard to Abhinandan’s release, causing a few hours delay in the handover. The Indian High Commission officials sought time to consult senior officials before signing the papers, sources said.

Indian media reports claimed that Pakistan had rejected Indian request for sending the arrested pilot to New Delhi by air. The Indian officials were asked to reach Wagah border to receive their man, they added.

Video statement

In a video statement issued late Friday, Abhinandan admitted that he belongs to the Indian Air Force and is pilot of a fighter jet.

Clad in his uniform, the IAF officer further claimed in the video statement that he was in search of a target when his fighter jet was hit by Pakistan Air Force. He said that he ejected immediately by using a parachute. Some angry youth chased him as he fell on the ground, he said.

The IAF officer said he was carrying a pistol when fell on the ground. “I dropped my pistol there and started running. [I was chased by the villagers and], in the meantime, two soldiers of Pakistan Army reached there who rescued me from the mob. He lauded Pakistan Army for rescuing him and said that it’s a professional army.