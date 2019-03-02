Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he wanted to see a depoliticised police force in Punjab free of any political interference.

Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting of Punjab Cabinet held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

Members of Punjab Cabinet and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting.

Prime Minister also held separate meetings with the Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Administrative matters of the province and overall political situation in the country came under discussion during the meetings.

Addressing the Punjab Cabinet, Prime Minister asked the provincial ministers to refrain from meddling in police affairs. This, he said, was vital to improve the working of the police force.

Imran also directed to make all recruitments in police strictly on merit and initiate steps to make it an independent force.

Prime Minister asked the Provincial Ministers to work as a team setting aside their personal differences.

He also asked them to improve their performance and address the issues facing their electorate.

Punjab Minister for Law, Muhammad Basharat Raja presented JIT report on Sahiwal incident to the Prime Minister and sought his directions.

Imran Khan reportedly expressed his satisfaction over findings of the report and directed that they should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Law Minister also briefed him about the legislation done by the Punjab Assembly in the last six months.

Prime Minister was also briefed about school education reforms being introduced in the province. Prime Minister was told that government had decided to make Urdu as medium of instruction till the fifth level.

Also, the Prime Minister chaired a separate meeting regarding efficient use of land in the province. The meeting decided to impose ban on the use of agricultural land for housing schemes.

It was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and the Chief Secretary.

The meeting also approved a strategy to reduce the use of agriculture land for housing schemes and other purposes.

It was decided that government would ensure vertical growth of buildings to save the precious land. He directed to formulate by-laws to set the upper limit of the high rise buildings in the urban areas.

Imran Khan also directed to ensure the preservation of trees and parks in urban areas.

Imran Khan directed the Punjab Government to restructure the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), reiterating his resolve not to tolerate corruption and mismanagement.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived here on Friday evening on one-day visit to the provincial metropolis.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and his Special Assistants, Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani.