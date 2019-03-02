Share:

Rawalpindi-Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police arrested 16 car thieves during the last month and recovered 15 vehicles as well as three bikes from them, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Dr Syed Mustfa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervisions of Inspector Muhammad Aslam Kalyar to ensure effective action against those involved in car and bike theft activities.

These teams including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal , ASIs Manzoor Elahi, Noor-Ullah, Muhammad Siddique and others succeeded to arrest 16 car and bike lifters and recovered 15 cars and and three bikes from them.

The nabbed car jackers have been identified as Amir Hamza, Bahar, Khurram Kiyani, Lutf Shah, Rizwan, Bakht Munir, Saif, Muzzamil Rafique, Munam Naeem, Bilal Anwar, Chudhary Muddassar, Aziz Shah, Hussain Bukhari, Ishaq, Naveed and Zafar Ali khan.

The recovered vehicles included nine Toyota Corolla car, one Honda car, one Bolan van, one Alto van, three Suzuki Mehra and three bikes (Honda 125). These vehicles and bikes were found stolen from the various police stations of Islamabad including Golra, Sihala, Ramana, Sabazi Mnadi , Kohsar, Aabpara , Noon, Tarnol and Industrial Area police stations.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of ACLC Police and directed to enhance vigilance to curb car lifting incidents.

He also appealed the citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without cooperation of police.

He said that community policing would be ensured to curb crime and provide protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens.

The DIG (Operations) also directed for effective checking at entry and exit points of the city and enhance patrolling measures.