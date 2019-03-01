Share:

An English epigrammist once said that power intoxicates the soft heart, as wine the strong head. No one is wise enough be tested with unbridled power, but our politicians behave as if they are immune to human weaknesses and can perform better than anyone else. They seem to suffer from the disease of self-deception. Everyone must realize that at the time of reckoning, no one will be better than the other. The politicians must first pass test of introspection before accusing their opponents.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, February 7