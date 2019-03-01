Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan has revealed that politicians of Balochistan possess millions of rupees, but their public is still living under the poverty line. According to a recent report, the president of PTI in Balochistan, Yaar Mohammed Rind owns 51 Crores, whereas Former Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri possesses 27 Crores and 75 Lakhs. This directly exposes their richness. Despite being millionaires, our politicians can’t bother themselves to support the poor public; rather, all their concentration is on cheating the public. Apart from these two, some other politicians have also deceived the poor public in order to fill their own pockets. Now it depends upon the new Government of Pakistan to take action against such politicians who mislead the public through their innocent dialogues.

DAD SHAH,

Turbat, February 4.