KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday opposed the federal government decision not to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled in Abu Dhabi.

He said that Pakistan should attend OIC meeting at this critical juncture of time and expose Indian war hysteria and its vicious face. Reacting to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s announcement that Pakistan will not attend the OIC moot in protest against the OIC’s decision to invite Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Bilawal said important international forums must be engaged at this critical time.

“Unfortunate government has decided not to attend OIC. Important international forums must be engaged at this critical time to put Pakistan’s point of views across and expose India’s belligerence and naked aggression. |Cutting your nose to spite your face is never a great strategy,” the PPP chairman said.