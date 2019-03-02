Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday dispatched ambulances and first aid kits on Line of Control (LOC) to meet the emergency situation there.

Statement issued said that in the wake of intense firing and shelling of non-military targets at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in human casualties and damage to property, Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s National Headquarters has dispatched first aid boxes and kits besides detailing six ambulances to carry the dead and injured to hospitals.

Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi directed all the officers to remain on high alert to deal with the unforeseen circumstances. He said that Society is well prepared to ensure rescue and relief services in befitting manner in hour of need.

He said that PRCS is in close coordination with all the authorities to ensure prompt emergency responses like first aid, food relief, restoring family links and mine risk awareness.

He said the field officers are closely monitoring the situation to ensure a coordinated response in the troubled areas.

Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed said that PRCS is also in close coordination with the State Disaster Management Authority [SDMA] and other government departments to monitor the situation in the high-risk areas of Kotli, Poonch, Abbaspur, Haveli, Neelum and Jhelum Valley and its trained staff and volunteers are on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

“A 24/7 Control Room has been set up to monitor the situation besides, 80 first aid boxes, 12 first aid kits have been dispatched to PRCS AJK State Branch and six ambulances are on standby for an efficient and early emergency response”, he added.

He said that food distribution has also been planned in the troubled areas with the assistance and support of Kuwait Red Crescent Society.