Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani decried shortage of facilities in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) detention centre, saying that he is being confined in “a cabin” having no ventilation.

Responding to the Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker’s point of order, the Speaker, who is attending the session on production order, said that even the prisons have more facilities than the NAB’s centre. “There is no window in my Kholi and tube light reflects right on my eyes,” he regretted while saying that these things are not new for him. He stated that he had faced several charges in the past and vowed to face the same this time around as well.

Durrani said the NAB authorities complained to the court that he has been running the session for long, adding that the assembly members were discussing on a resolution against India’s aggression. “Every lawmaker wants to appreciate our armed forces that’s why I carried out the sittings for long period,” said the Speaker. He went on to say that some news TV channels are running ‘fake’ news regarding him, asking them to counter check the material from airing any such news. He expressed gratitude to the people who showed their ‘anxiety’ for him.

Ghulam Qadir Chandio of the PPP said that they and ‘entire province’ is concerned over the Speaker’s condition and they want to know how Durrani is being treated.

Separately, the minister for agriculture Ismail Rahu said it would be premature to ascertain that five children and their aunt died due to Aluminium Phosphide which had been used as insecticides in their room. He was of the view that the said medicine was dangerous, adding that the same was exported through the federal government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, who raised the issue in his call attention notice, saying Aluminium Phosphide is banned across the world but easily available in local markets and the people use it as insecticides. Asking the citizens not to use the chemical, the PTI leader urged the citizens not to use it. He also demanded the provincial government to impose ban on the chemical to protect precious lives.

QUOTA SYSTEM’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan alleged that Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) member Saindad Solangi had misused his powers to get his three children - two daughters and a son - passed and recruited in different departments in BPS-17. “Will the honourable Sindh Minister for SGA&CD may please give answer/statement that is it a fact that Mr Saindad Solangi (Member of SPSC) has misused his powers to pass his son and two daughters in the examination of BPS-17 and appointed them in various departments; if so, what steps are taken by Government against the same?,” Khan asked.

He was of the view that Solangi’s each child has domicile of different district, adding that his children were given undue favour in the examination. Khan also questioned the composition of SPSC’s composition and said that the commission has no Urdu-speaking member. Khan alleged that quota system - 60 per cent Rural and 40 per cent Urban) is not being implemented in true spirit.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, however, refuted the claim and said that Solangi’s all children were appointed ‘on merit’. “What if several persons of a family deserve to be appointed on merit,” Chawla said and asked the MQM-P MPA to refrain from dividing Sindh and Karachi. “Karachi is the part of Sindh and would remain,” he added.

After the government opposed the same, the Speaker ruled an adjournment motion, regarding ‘rise in suicide trend in Thar amid poverty, malnutrition and growing health crisis’, out of order. PTI Sidra Imran moved the motion and asked the house to discuss the issue by adjourning all other business.

LEGISLATION

During the proceedings, the house also re-passed The Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after amendments recommended by the Governor. The Speaker also announced that the Governor of Sindh has given assent to three bills-The Code of Civil Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2018; The Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and The Sindh Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019-.