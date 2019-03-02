Share:

PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, religious groups, political parties, transporters and civil society organisations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held demonstrations against Indian aggression and in support of the Pakistan army on Friday.

In provincial capital Peshawar, the infuriated protestors set on fire Indian flag and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy on main Sher Shah Suri road outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Workers of various parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Rah-i-Amn Pakistan, Pasban and members of legal fraternity, Sarhad Transport Owners’ Association and trade and business community held separate rallies in different parts of Peshawar after Friday congregations and expressed solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Hundreds of students of the Peshawar University, Engineering University, Agriculture University and Islamia College University staged a rally against the Indian aggression on Line of Control. The enraged students raised full-throat slogans in support of Pakistan armed forces and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for escalating tension between the two countries. They expressed solidarity with the country’s armed forces and oppressed Kashmiri people in IOK.

Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a rally as a part of their three-day awareness campaign from Friday to Sunday against Indian aggression, and to express solidarity with Pakistan armed forces and oppressed Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the violation of Line of Control by Indian jet fighters and vowed to fully support the Pakistan armed forces in case of imposing war on Pakistan. They vowed to render any sacrifices for the protection of frontiers of the motherland.

Similar rallies and protests were also held in Mardan, Swabi, Nowshehra, Swat, Dir, Hangu, Bannu, Karak, Hangu, DI Khan districts, and Khyber, Orakzai and Bajaur agencies of erstwhile Fata in which besides religious groups, students, traders, lawyers, transporters and civil society members participated in the rally.

They chanted slogans of ‘crush India’ and burnt the Indian flag and effigy of Narendra Modi. They announced full support to the country’s armed forces in case of any aggression by India. They said that they were standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani armed forces.

In Swabi, speakers at the rallies assured full support to the Pakistan Army. JI leader Mehmoodul Hassan said that the international community should take notice of Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

In Mohmand tribal district, hundreds of tribesmen held a rally and protest against the aggression of India. The rally held under the auspices of JUI-F in Mian Mandi bazaar, in which party district Amir Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqani, former Senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad, Maulana Sami Ullah and others participated.

The JUI workers chanted slogans against India and in favour of Pakistan and Pak Army. They said that Pakistan has the capability of its defence against any threat in the world and that is why an effective retaliation was given to Indian fighter jets.