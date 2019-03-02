Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish trend on Friday as it bounced by 484.4 points or 1.23 percent to close at 39,539 points.

A total of 94,694,910 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.14 billion.

Out of 323 companies, share prices of 218 companies recorded increase while that of 86 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable.

BOP was the volume leader with 8,841,000 shares, and its per share price increased by Rs 0.1 to close at Rs 12.69 per share. OGDC remained the runner up with 5,592,200 shares traded during the day and its price increased by Rs 4.09 per share to close at Rs 149.16 followed by KEL, trading volume of which was recorded 5,504,000 shares, and its price per share also increased by Rs 0.05 and closed at Rs 6.04.