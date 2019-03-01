Share:

DUBAI - Lahore Qalandars have been fined for a slow over-rate offence in their Pakistan Super League match against Karachi Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The offence breached the Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to over-rate offences.

Lahore Qalandars were found to be one over short when time allowances were taken into consideration. As this was Qalandars’ first offence, their captain Fakhar Zaman and rest of his players have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees. If Lahore Qalandars commit another slow over-rate offence, then each of Lahore Qalandars’ playing members will be fined 20 per cent of their match fees.

The fine was sanctioned by match referee Roshan Mahanama while the charge was leveled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed.