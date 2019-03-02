Share:

Rain and snowfall in parts of country have turned weather more chillier today.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) accompanied by windstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at scattered places in Sibbi, Naseerabad, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Karachi divisions.

Heavy falls may cause flash flooding in local nullah/riverine of Balochistan and hill torrents of DG Khan and trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Meanwhile, Murree, Azad Kashmir and Quetta have also received snowfall.