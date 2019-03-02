Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that Pakistan had achieved a moral victory by releasing the Indian pilot .

He said this while talking to Riaz Fatayana, MNA, and Hamid Yar Hiraj, MPA, who called on him at his office.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that Pakistan was a peace-loving country by showing a goodwill gesture to India. “The international community has also welcomed the release of Indian pilot ,” he added.

The CM said that the prime minister had given a positive message to the world by initiating courageous step for peace. He said that Pakistan was desirous of peace and hoped that its hope would prevail.

The CM said that political parties were united and the whole nation was firmly standing beside armed forces for the defence of the country. He reiterated that national defence, solidarity and sovereignty would be upheld at every cost. The false Indian claims had been exposed before the world and the Indian leadership had been depressed due to their failed tirade, he said.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Air Force Squarden Leader Hassan Siddiqui was the pride of the whole nation.

In a statement, Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace gesture shows PTI’s commitment to maintain peace in the region.

“Just Imran Khan had the ability to take a decision on humanitarian grounds. the voice of Imran Khan was the voice of 220 million Pakistanis and our brave army was always ready to tackle any situation,” He added