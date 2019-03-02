Share:

Sialkot - The morale of villagers along the Sialkot Working Boundary is high. They say they are ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland.

Sialkot-based journalists visited the villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary here on Friday and found life normal there. Talking to the visiting journalists, the locals said that life in border villages and towns like Sucheetgarh, Charwah, Meraajkey, Harpal, Bajra Garhi, Chaprar, Phookaliyaan-Bajwat, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and other areas was normal despite recent threats by the Indian political and military leadership of aggression after the Pulwama incident. Locals Ateeb Ali, Usman, Naveed Akhtar, Tajammal Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Shan Ali, Shabir Hussain, Abdul Majeed, Arif Mehmood, Abdul Rauf , Muhammad Salman, Sakeena Bibi, Sumaira Raza, Balqees Bibi, Nasreen Bibi , Parveen Akhtar, Hassan Raza, Nasir Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal, Sardar Muhammad, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Mubeen, Bashir Hussain and Azhar Mehmood said they were in high spirits.

The locals showed patriotism, loyalty and enthusiasm. Waving Pakistani flags, they gave a message of peace and love to Indian people present on the Indian side of the Zero Line. They demanded sustainable peace between the two nuclear neighbours. They said that Pakistan wanted sustainable peace with its neighbours. They said that Pakistanis were peace-loving people and wanted peace with India.