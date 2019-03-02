Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday has submitted a resolution in National Assembly Secretariat, demanding to award a Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Imran Khan for wisely handling the soaring Pakistan-India tensions.

The resolution stated that the premier’s decision of releasing arrested Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan has de-escalated the hostility between both the countries. It added that Indian aggression towards Pakistan had risked lives of several people.

Imran Khan had responsibly acted in the current situation for which he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, the resolution demanded.

The step came day after Pakistan handed over captured Indian pilot to Indian authorities at Wagah border in a “peace gesture”.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 jet was shot down over Kashmir on Wednesday, after a dogfight in the skies over the disputed Himalayan region which sent tensions between India and Pakistan to their highest levels in years and alarmed world powers, who issued calls for restraint.

FM Qureshi, meanwhile, announced he was boycotting a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Abu Dhabi, as India had been invited.

The latest confrontation between the neighbours erupted after a suicide bombing in Indian Occupied Kashmir killed over 40 Indian troops on February 14.

Twelve days later Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and dropped payload in haste as they were chased by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets.

It was the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971 - before either country had nuclear weapons.

Pakistan denied casualties or damage in the incident and shot down Indian jets, capturing its pilot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan unexpectedly announced that Abhinandan would be released a day later in the first sign of a potential thaw.