Share:

LAHORE : Indian aggression and the befitting response from the armed forces dominated the House proceedings on Friday. Legislators from both sides of the political divide were all praise for the civil and military leadership for proper handling of the issue that also got admiration from the world community.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Waris Kallu said that the entire nation was standing united behind armed forces for defending geographical boundaries of Pakistan. He said that the nation was one on the agenda of honorable existence of Pakistan and freedom of Kashmir. Appreciating Prime Minister’s goodwill gesture of freeing Indian pilot Abhinandan, he said that it was in line with the teaching of Islam and our own tradition but there was need of assessing the mentality of enemy in war situation. He said that Pakistan was showing grace but Narendra Modi was terming release of pilot an outcome of Indian pressure. He said that the world was witnessing Indian threats and negative attitude. On the other hand, he said, that the world was seeing that Pakistan was going to such an extent for peace in the region. He said that there was need of taking all decisions after due consultation with the civil and military leadership.

He said that effect of release of Indian pilot on morale of Kashmiris should have been given due consideration.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid that the world community was praising Pakistan for decisions taken by leadership after giving befitting response to Indian aggression. She said that the world was seeing Indian war hysteria and sincere efforts of Pakistan for maintaining peace in the region. She said that the Prime Minister had already conveyed to the world community that circumstances after start of war would not be in control of anyone. She said that India has been slapped in the face through befitting response to uncalled for aggression. Now India was facing the same treatment on diplomatic front, she said. She said that war was not in favor of anybody and only talks were solution for all problems.