ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday acquitted a 52-time death sentence convict Sofi Baba, who was allegedly involved in brain-washing of youngsters for suicide attacks, giving him benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Prosecutor Punjab apprised the court that the accused did train suicide bombers for attack on Sakhi Sarwar shrine.

He said that the accused also recorded his confessional statement in this regard.

The Chief Justice questioned Sofi Baba sent others people to heaven but why he never wished to visit heaven. It is strange that no evidence existed against a person who did train suicide bombers as child became victim himself, he added.

He observed that police did not provide any evidence against the accused and added the accused was not present at the time of suicide attack.

The Chief Justice remarked that the prosecution also failed to prove the allegations levelled against accused and acquitted him giving the benefit of doubt. It may be mentioned that accused Bahram alias Sufi Muhammad was accused of training suicide bombers for the attack on Sakhi Sarwar shrine in which 52 people were martyred and 73 injured.

The trial court awarded Sufi Muhammad 52-time death sentence which was also maintained by the Lahore High Court.