RAWALPINDI - The district administration has imposed section 144 around the examination centers of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2019 annual examinations started on Friday while the Rawalpindi Board of

Intermediate and Secondary Education had issued 121,295 roll number slips to the regular and private students.

According to the spokesman of the board, foolproof arrangements had been finalized for transparent and smooth holding of the exams.

He informed that the board had also formed special teams that would conduct surprise visit to the examination centres and strict action would be taken against ‘Buti’ mafia.

Mobile phones, text books, test papers, calculators and other items which can be helpful for the exams would not be allowed in the examination halls, he said.

The Administration has imposed section 144 around the examination centers and any unauthorized person would not be allowed to enter into the premises of the examination centers, he added.

As many as 121,295 including 65,633 male and 55,662 female students were issued roll number slips for the exams.

Total 92,911 regular and 28,384 private students were registered for the annual 2019 exams. The roll number slips of private students had been dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms and the roll number slips of the regular students were dispatched to the institutions concerned, he added.

The students can contact the board’s control room on 051-9239191 or the controller examination telephone number 051-5450918 and 051-5450917 in case of any difficulty.

The spokesman informed that SSC annual exams started today and 378 examination

centers had been set up in this regard. Of the total examination centers, 139 were for boys and 137 for girls while 102 combined examination centers had also been set up, he added.

378 Superintendents, 480 Deputy Superintendents and 378 invigilators had been deployed, he said and informed that total 71 examination centers were set up in district Attock, 80 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum, 97 in Rawalpindi district with 68 local exam centers set up in Rawalpindi.

He said, the board had also deployed special squad, chairman squad and inspectors for all exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate ‘Botti Mafia’, he added.

He informed that special monitoring teams had been formed by the Chairman Board Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Zafar and reports would be presented to the Chairman on daily basis.

A special cell was also set up to receive complaints about any examination center. Action on the

complaints would directly be taken by the Chairman, he added.