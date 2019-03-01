Share:

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Sehat Insaf Card scheme as a facet of Sehat Sahulat Programme, which provides comprehensive free medical treatment. The scheme was first launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2016. These cards would be provided to underprivileged families who are suffering from poverty, and are compelled to sell their belongings in order to get better treatment for their diseases. Under this scheme, more than 80 million people, or 10.5 million households, under the poverty line would receive medical treatment using advanced equipment and modern procedures such as angioplasty, brain surgery, and cancer treatment. In Islamabad approximately 85,000 underprivileged families were given cards to secure their lives. This programme covers various localities such as Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA), and the federal capital. Furthermore, this project is reckoned to be one of the biggest packages announced in the country where more than 15 million people would be given cards within two years. This was one of the appreciable measures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf towards eliminating poverty.

MEHRAJ ALTAF,

Turbat, February 5.