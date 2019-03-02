Share:

India has handed over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah who was brutally killed inside a Jaipur jail to Pakistan officials at Wagah border crossing on Saturday.

Shakirullah was killed by other inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail on February 20. His dead body was handed over to Pakistani officials at Wagah border today.

Shakirullah was subjected to severe torture in the prison of Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur by other inmates, which led to his death on spot.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan handed over Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian authorities at Wagah border.

Pakistan Rangers officials released Abhinandan to Indian authorities in the presence of officials of Indian High Commission to Pakistan at Wagah.

Captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was shifted to Wahgah Border amid strict security arrangements.

Abhinandan was arrested when his military jet MIG-21 crashed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir after being shot down by Pakistan Air Force for violating Pakistani airspace on February 27, 2019.

Following his death, the Foreign Office had expressed grave concern over the death of Pakistani prisoner and said he was “beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.”