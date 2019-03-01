Share:

DUBAI - Pakistan’s proud son, Sinan Ashfaq won gold medal in the UAE Open National Taekwondo Championship-2019 Cadet 65kg weight category, defeating Muhammad of Fujairah by knocking him out in the first round here at Sharjah Taekwondo Club on Friday.

Last month Sinan won gold medal in the Fujairah Open and this month he won the gold medal here too. Talking to The Nation the 13-year-old Sinan said: “I am always thankful firstly to Almighty, then to my parents, especially my father, who is always at my side and also to Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua for providing me with opportunities to represent Pakistan internationally.

He said he was leaving for Belgium on 16th of this month to take part in a G-2 event. “I am working very hard and quite hopeful about my chances. Almost 200 athletes from Fujairah, Ajman, Rais Alkhema, Umulquin, Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi along with other athletes of different countries, who are residing in the UAE, took part in the championship. I won all my matches convincingly and knocked out my opponent from Fujairah in the first round to lift the title.”

Sinan urged the government and IPC minister to help PTWF as the federation was doing wonders for Pakistani athletes. “For how long federation and our parents had to bear our expenses. We play for country’s pride and I feel government must lend helping hand as we possess immense talent and can beat any player if taken care of, provided facilities and international exposure.”