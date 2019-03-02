Share:

SHIKARPUR - Even after the lapse of 30 hours, the dead bodies of Molvi Abdullah Brohi and Hafeez Brohi, the two terrorists who were killed yesterday in a police encounter in Sibi Balochistan, have not been received by their relatives. Their bodies have been kept at a mortuary in Rao Bahadur Udhodas Tarachand [RBUT] District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur.

It is worthwhile to mention here that SSP Shikarpur Sajjad Ameer Sadozi during a press conference said that the terrorists had been involved in carrying out several terrorist attacks in Sindh and Balochistan.

They masterminded two suicide attacks on former MNA Dr Ibrahim Jatoi but he survived. They also planned a remote control blast on Dargah Hajjan Shah Marri Sharif in which 12 innocent persons including shrine caretaker Syed Hajan Shah embraced martyrdom.

They also masterminded two suicide blasts on Imambargahas of Shikarpur including Central Imambargah Shikarpur in which 70 innocent person were martyred and at least 80 persons sustained injuries during Friday prayers on 30 January 2015 and a suicide attack at Khanpur Imambargah during Eidul Azha prayers in 2016.