Carlos Tevez struck his second goal in as many matches as defending champions Boca Juniors rallied late to secure a 3-1 home victory over Union Santa Fe in the Superliga Argentina on Friday.

Franco Fragapane opened the scoring for the visitors by converting from the penalty spot after Yeimar Gomez was brought down by Carlos Izquierdoz.

However Union's fortunes took a turn for the worse when Damian Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card after a rash challenge on the stroke of halftime.

Ramon Abila equalized for the hosts just after the hour mark before Tevez put Boca ahead with a low finish, 12 minutes after coming off the bench.

Ezequiel Almendra made it 3-1 with a header after Julio Buffarini's cross in stoppage time.

The result at the Bombonera lifted Boca to third in the standings, seven points behind leaders Racing Club. Union dropped to eighth.

In Friday's other match Argentinos Juniors won 3-2 at San Lorenzo.