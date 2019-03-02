Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul reiterated his demand for the extradition of leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in a letter to his newly appointed U.S. counterpart, the ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the Turkish Justice Ministry said that Gul stressed the importance of extradition of U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and other members of FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup bid in Turkey. The Turkish minister conveyed his message to William Barr to deepen investigations to reveal the “real face” of FETO. FETO and its leader Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey. which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. According to Turkish officials, Ankara has requested Gulen’s extradition from the U.S. several times. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police and the judiciary.