Share:

Four, including two Pakistan Army soldiers, were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred at Nakiyal Sector in exchange of fire while targeting Indian posts undertaking firing on civilian population, the military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said. The martyred soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Abdur Rub and Naik Khuram.

Reports of casualties of Indian troops and damage to post due to effective response by Pakistan Army, ISPR added.

Earlier, ISPR had said two civilians had been martyred and two others injured as Indian forces targeted civilian population in Tattapani and Jandrot sectors along LoC.

Two civilians were martyred and two others, including a woman, injured in the Indian unprovoked firing, ISPR said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kotli, the military's media wing added.

Given the prevailing situation, Pakistan's armed forces are on high alert, it added.

India and Pakistan are amidst their biggest standoff in many years, with the United States and other global powers mediating to de-escalate tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbouring countries.

On Tuesday, Indian warplanes dropped bombs at a hilly forest area near the northern Pakistani town of Balakot, about 40 km from the border with India. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday shot down two Indian military aircraft in Pakistani airspace and captured an Indian pilot who was released on Friday as a "peace gesture".